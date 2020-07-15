Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court rejects Indrani Mukherjea's plea for fifth time

The CBI special court has rejected an interim bail plea of Indrani Mukhejrea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukherjea had sought the plea on grounds that she could be infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mukherjee had filed the bail application on June 23. It is her fifth bail plea that has been rejected since she was kept in custody.

Her advocate Sudeep Pasbola told the court that her health conditions may make her susceptible to contracting COVID-19 in crowded conditions in jail. Her medical issues mentioned in previous bail pleas may be considered, Indrani's plea had said.

In her previous bail pleas filed on medical grounds she had stated that she had neurological issues and had suffered a near stroke. She had also said she has unbearable headaches and blackouts, which occur frequently.

The CBI had opposed the plea arguing that she is a British national and not entitled to such relief. The central agency also said that she did not have any major health issues that made her vulnerable to infection.

This temporary bail plea was filed while her bail plea on merits of the case was still pending before the court for orders. Mukerjea has also sought that the court give its orders on the bail pending bail plea.

Mukerjea, lodged in Byculla jail, is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Also accused in the case are her two ex-husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai.