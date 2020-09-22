Sheena Bora murder case: Approver Shyamvar Rai’s temporary bail plea rejected again

A CBI special court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver in Sheena Bora murder case, for the second time.

Earlier, the court had on July 22 rejected an interim bail plea of Rai. It received the second plea a day before the earlier plea was rejected. The present plea was filed on the same grounds as the previous plea.

The last plea that was rejected had sought interim bail considering the pandemic condition and the High Power Committee recommendations for de-congestion of prisons in which those accused of murder could also apply for interim bail.

In a reply filed by the CBI Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaladan to this plea, the agency told the court that Rai’s earlier plea on the same grounds was already rejected and the present one must be too.

While rejecting the first interim bail application, the court had noted that that as per a section of the criminal procedure code concerning tender of pardon to an accomplice, Rai is not entitled to bail until the termination of trial or unless and until there are some extraordinary circumstances.

Special CBI judge JC Jagdale had also said in his order that there is every possibility that he may be called for evidence by either the prosecution or the defence.

Rai has been in prison since his arrest in 2015 when he was apprehended while trying to dispose of a pistol, as the agency claims. It is after his arrest during interrogation that he had told the police about his involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora in April 2012.

Subsequently, his former employer Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and then husband and former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea were arrested. They are all facing trial now. While Peter Mukerjea is out on bail after a High Court order, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna are in prison.