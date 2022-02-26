'She tapped phones Nana Patole, others': Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil says FIR against Rashmi Shukla on basis of inquiry report

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said the FIR registered against IPS officer and former Pune police chief Rashmi Shukla is on the basis of an inquiry report. "During her tenure, she tapped phones of some political leaders on the pretext that the politicians were linked with the drugs business," added Walse Patil.

The Maharashtra Home Minister further said the IPS officer, who is is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad, tapped the phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

Earlier in the day, Pune police registered an FIR against Shukla in connection with the alleged illegal tapping of politicians' phones between 2015 and 2019, an official.

The offence was registered against her based on a report submitted recently by a three-member committee, he said.

"A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping. She was booked under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act," an official said.

In a statement, the city police said, "During the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature in 2021, in response to a question asked by a member, a committee was formed to probe the allegations of illegal tapping of politicians phones between 2015 and 2019. The committee was headed by the then DGP Sanjay Pandey."

In its report submitted recently, the committee said that Rashmi Shukla, during her tenure as Pune police commissioner, illegally tapped phones. Hence a case has been registered against her and others, the statement said.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:17 PM IST