Sharp rise in vegetable prices as vehicles entry capped

The price of vegetables has skyrocketed due to restricted supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Most of the vegetables are being sold above Rs 60 per kg in the retail market. In fact, some of the vegetables are not even arriving in the market.

As per the administration of agriculture produce market committee (APMC), only 25 to 30 percent of the total supply of vegetables is arriving in the market due to restriction imposed on the entry of vehicles laden with vegetables to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The dwindling arrival of vegetables in the APMC has resulted in the surge of price in the retail market where the minimum price of any vegetables except tomato is Rs 60 or above it per kg. In fact, the APMC is receiving only a few and selected vegetables at the moment.

Shankar Pingle, director of the Vegetable market shared the details of the vegetables arrival on May 26. The wholesale market received 11 trucks and 111 tempos laden with vegetables on Tuesday against at least 450 to 500 trucks and tempos on a normal day. The market did not see the arrival of some of the vegetables like brinjal, pointed gourd, Nasik Methi, drumstick and cluster bean to name a few.

The dip in supply has pushed the price in the retail market. Green peas are being sold at Rs 120 per kg while cauliflower is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Since there was no arrival of brinjal, the old stock is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. However, there is a good supply of tomato consistently and it is available at Rs 25 to 30 per kg in the retail market.

The APMC administration had capped the entry of vegetables up to 300 vehicles including trucks and tempos. It was decided to cap the arrival of vehicles after a spike in corona positive cases in the wholesale market. The market was also closed for a week from May 11 to May 17 after more than 200 positive cases of coronavirus were reported alone from the wholesale market. Since the market supplies essentials in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the market was reopened with certain restrictions. The civic body had also carried out the disinfection of the market and also carried out tests of traders and other stakeholders.