Coronavirus in Mumbai Sharp drop in the number of non-COVID-19 ailments in maximum city

With Corona on rise other ailments take a back seat. When data compared for the last five years, the city recorded the lowest number of seasonal ailments.

A simple comparison of Malaria shows that in 2020 May, the numbers have dwindled by 53 per cent compared to May 2016, while dengue cases were down by 68 per cent compared to 2016. However only 20 leptospirosis cases come to the fore this year. All this could be attributed to the lockdown which limited movement of people and also that of diseases.

According to the data provided by the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the cases have dropped to 753 (from January to May 2020) from 1,638 which was reported between January to May 2016. Similarly for the same period, the cases of dengue reduced to 37 from 114 reported.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said this year cases related to monsoon diseases have decreased almost by 50-60 per cent compared to last five years. “Due to lockdown the cases of dengue, malaria and leptospirosis have decreased. Moreover people taking extra precautions during this pandemic which gave us good results. But we are expecting cases will start increasing now as monsoon is likely to start from June 11 onwards,” he said.

Dr Vikrant Shah, infectious disease experts said the cases are less as monsoon is yet to arrive and once it gets started the cases related to malaria, dengue and illness will start increasing. Mostly cases will start coming in the month of July and August.

“It will be a difficult time for doctors and patients as the symptoms are common so it will be challenging to identify. Doctors will need to analyse certain things which includes blood report, clinical features for malaria and dengue and based on that treatment will be given,” he said

As per the current scenario, all fevers are considered are covid due to which there will be many hurdles such as testing, admissions, breathlessness, lung injury which is common in malaria, dengue and leptospirosis. Following which it needs to be analysed to identify which monsoon disease it is and treatment should be given accordingly.

“Patients need to take care so that they cannot suffer from monsoon illnesses and follow the protocols necessary to control dengue, malaria and other illnesses,” Dr Shah added.