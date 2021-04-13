Shareeq and Oniba Qureshi to return to Mumbai on Wednesday after Qatar acquits them of drug charges

On December 22, 2019, Nagpada police seized 13 grams of cocaine from Kara and Tabassum and arrested them. Simultaneously, on February 26, 2020, an NCB team intercepted a consignment of the 1.474 kilograms of charas belonging to the same syndicate in Chandigarh and arrested four persons - Ved Ram, Maheshwar, Shahnawaz Gulam Choratwala and Shabana in the said offence.

"During investigation of this case, it surfaced that at the behest of Nizam Kara and his wife Shaheeda, this consignment was procured by Shahnawaz Gulam Choratwala and Shabana. All the financial arrangements for this consignment of drug was made by Shaheeda on the directions of Nizam Kara. On September 07, Nizam Kara was granted bail in the Mumbai case. After coming out of jail, Nizam Kara changed his residence. Efforts were made to trace him. On October 14, 2020 Nizam Kara and Shaheeda were examined wherein Nizam admitted that Shareeq and Oniba were sent to Qatar by him and his associate Tabassum. The couple were handed over the luggage bag purported to be containing Zarda and Tobacco by them, whereas contraband was concealed in the luggage instead of Zarda and Tobacco. Further communication is being made with concerned authorities to raise the issue at the diplomatic level," said Malhotra.

"Last month, the Qatar authorities acquitted them of the drug charges, and the couple would be deported back to Mumbai on Wednesday. We were able to prove their innocence," Malhotra told FPJ.

"This Ramazan has indeed brought the best new for our family. My children and granddaughter would come back to us. It has been a painful wait for me and my family. I thank the Indian government and NCB for taking up the issue diplomatically and ensuring justice to us," Shakeel Qureshi told FPJ.