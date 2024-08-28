 Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF
The Centre’s decision to provide Z+ security to the NCP (SP) leader has surprised many in political circle. Pawar has always been targeted politically by the BJP. During the assembly election in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah raised questions over his contributions to Maharashtra, at a rally in Solapur.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Conduct Talks With CRPF

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar is yet to accept the Z+ security cover provided by the BJP-led government at the Centre. He is likely to discuss the subject with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a day or two, sources said on Tuesday.

Due to his hectic schedule in the state, Pawar is yet to formally discuss with officials why he needs Z+ security, the sources said.

Specualtions Over Centre's Move To Provide Z+ Security To Pawar

Addressing a rally in Pune this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pawar a ‘bhatakti aatma’, which did not go down well with the supporters of Pawar. And recently, Shah labelled him as the fountainhead of the corruption.

“On the one hand BJP top brass is targeting him, on the other hand he is being provided with Z+ security cover, which is surprising,” a party office-bearer said requesting anonymity.

The decision to provide the security cover is followed by Padma Vibhushan award in 2017 conferred by the BJP led government at the centre.

“State BJP leaders who target Pawar forget that their government in 2017 moved a special motion in the legislature to honour him with second highest civilian honour,” another office-bearer said.

It will be interesting to see whether Pawar, who played a pivotal role in bringing the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) together, accept the decision, the office-bearer said.

A Z+ cover will introduce restrictions on Pawar’s touring schedule, and place limits on the locations and venues of his public functions, he said.

As the elections approach, it is important that the NCP (SP) leader, who is known for his rapport with people, is seen and heard across the state, he added.

