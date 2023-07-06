Sharad Pawar Won’t Sit At Home: Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad |

Countering Ajit Pawar's swipes at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his advanced age, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said Pawar senior was not going to stop just because some people were asking him to do so. Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop".

Awhad says Pawar will never sit at home

Awhad, who is among the MLAs in Sharad Pawar's camp, said at a press conference that an able son always encourages his father to remain active. "But here you people are asking him to sit at home. All we want to say is, he will not sit at home," he said.

Objection to him asking Sharad Pawar to retire: Awhad

"Whatever he (Ajit) has to say against me, I will not make any comment. But my objection is to his asking Pawar to retire," Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, further said.

The NCP split

A rerun of Shiv Sena's vertical split is unfolding presently in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar walked out on his uncle and joined hands with Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2. Following the split, Ajit claimed that he had backing from nearly 40 legislators of the party.

On Wednesday, the two Pawar factions held a key gathering in Mumbai and the two traded barbs. Ajit Pawar implicitly said that Sharad Pawar should retire meanwhile his uncle retorted that the party symbol will not go anywhere and that the party workers are with him.

Both factions have approached Election Commission; Ajit Pawar and camp has claimed a stake on party name and symbol while Sharad Pawar group sent a caveat saying that no decision shall be taken without hearing their side and that they have moved disqualification notice against the legislators who were sworn-in.