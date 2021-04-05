Sharad Pawar understood implications of giving clean chit to Anil Deshmukh, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation has created a huge blow in the politics of Maharashtra. BJP, since the allegations put on by Mumbai cop Param Bir Singh on Anil Deshmukh has been demanding the resignation of the minister.
Now BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad commenting on Anil Deshmukh's resignation has said that Sharad Pawar Ji is a senior political leader of the country. "He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh." he added.
Sharad Pawar is the pioneer of the Nationalist Congress Party and has been one of the veteran political leaders in India. Various political leaders seek advice from Mr Pawar who has been through cut and thrust situations in the political system of India.
Meanwhile, NCP leaders too have requested Maharashtra Chife Minister Uddhav Thackeray to accept the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.
Mr. Deshmukh's decision comes after the Bombay High Court's order to the CBI to conduct a prelimenary enquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
The judges clarified that the CBI must not register any FIR immediately since the Maharashtra government has already set up a "high-level committee" to deal with the matter.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni while terming the case to be "extraordinary and unprecedented" asked the CBI director to complete its enquiry within 15 days. "The GR issued by the state government for a high-level committee leads us to believe that there is no interference required," Chief Justice Datta said while pronouncing the verdict.
"However, we do agree that this is an unprecedented case before the court. Deshmukh is the home minister who leads the state police force. Thus, there has to be an independent enquiry," the CJ added.
The bench was seized with a plea filed by Param Bir Singh seeking a thorough probe into his allegations by an independent agency like the CBI. The former top cop had alleged that the home minister had instructed arrested cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various bars and restaurants.
