Sharad Pawar understood implications of giving clean chit to Anil Deshmukh, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation has created a huge blow in the politics of Maharashtra. BJP, since the allegations put on by Mumbai cop Param Bir Singh on Anil Deshmukh has been demanding the resignation of the minister.

Now BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad commenting on Anil Deshmukh's resignation has said that Sharad Pawar Ji is a senior political leader of the country. "He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh." he added.

Sharad Pawar is the pioneer of the Nationalist Congress Party and has been one of the veteran political leaders in India. Various political leaders seek advice from Mr Pawar who has been through cut and thrust situations in the political system of India.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders too have requested Maharashtra Chife Minister Uddhav Thackeray to accept the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.

Mr. Deshmukh's decision comes after the Bombay High Court's order to the CBI to conduct a prelimenary enquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.