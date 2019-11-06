Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to finalise nitty-gritty

New Delhi: The NCP-Congress-Sena combo is taking shape, though its contours are still to be worked out. Sharad Pawar is scheduled to have a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray at an undisclosed location in the wee hours on Wednesday, after his arrival from New Delhi.

It is expected that Pawar will hold a press conference later in the day, after the nitty-gritty of the combo government is worked out. The Congress leadership, in turn, has directed its state chief Balasaheb Thorat to remain on the stand by and be ready with a letter of outside support.

Congress sources said Sonia and Pawar have decided to provide letters of support to Thackeray, which he can submit to Governor Koshiyari at the earliest along with a letter staking claim to form the government.

Pawar has asked the Sena to snap ties with the NDA and pull out its ministers from the Centre. Thackeray has agreed to do the needful. The outgoing Assembly’s tenure ends on Friday.