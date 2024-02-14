Sharad Pawar To Merge NCP Faction With Congress Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Here's What We Know So Far |

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction may be merged with the old parent party Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to reports. The talk about the merger is on but it is not ascertained whether it will happen before the Lok Sabha & state assembly elections or after these two key elections.

Some reports also suggest that the Congress High Command has proposed that Sharad Pawar should merge his faction (Sharad Pawar Faction) with the Congress and contest the election on a single symbol with the Congress.

Sharad Pawar Loses Party Name & Symbol

This news comes days after the Election Commission named the Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions as the 'real NCP' rewarding them with both the name and the symbol of the party. On February 6, the poll panel while applying the test of majority in the legislative wing, had ruled that Ajit Pawar’s faction was the real NCP and permitted the faction to use the ‘clock’ symbol for the party.

This left the party's founder Sharad Pawar with a singluar choice to register his faction under the name 'Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).' Hence, it is speculated that Pawar senior might choose to return to his parent party and merge with them to gain more power against the ruling parties.

Talks Of Merger Underway?

According to local reports, a crucial meeting was conducted at Pawar's Modi Bagh residence in Pune along with key party leaders to discuss the strategy ahead. However, there are no confirmed reports on the strategy of the political strongman as to whether he is keen to going back where he started.

Pawar's Association With Congress

Sharad Pawar started his political career from the Congress party. In 1967, he was first elected from Baramati Assembly Constituency. After this he was in the Congress party till 1999. After this, due to differences with the Congress leadership, he left and formed the Nationalist Congress Party.