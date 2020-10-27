Sharad Pawar to meet Transport Minister for early payment of salary to MSRTC employees

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, met the unions representing the workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and assured to speak to Transport Minister Anil Parab for the payment of pending salaries before Diwali. State Transport Employees Union president Sandeep Shinde and general secretary Hanumant Tate brought to Pawar’s notice that over one lakh employees are yet to receive their salary for three months.

They argued that they are severely hit by the present coronavirus pandemic. If they do not get their salary, they will be under deep financial stress. MSRTC has been passing through a financial crunch following a dip in revenue because of the lockdown.

Pawar assured to take up the issue with Parab so that employees can get their salary before Diwali.