 Sharad Pawar Threat Case: Court Extends Accused's Custody By One More Day
In the submission before the court, the crime branch said that the accused had created two fake profiles on social media, but he isn't revealing the motive behind creating them.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar | File

Considering the crime branch's contention that Sagar Barve – who is accused of threatening NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook – is not cooperating with the probe, the court extended his police custody by one more day. Barve was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Accused created two fake profiles

In the submission before the court, the crime branch said that the accused had created two fake profiles on social media, but he isn't revealing the motive behind creating them. However, Barve's lawyer Sushila Gupta contended that his client has been unnecessarily slapped the Indian Penal Code section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) in the case.

Barve's post could have vitiated the political environment: Crime Branch

Replying to the charge, the crime branch said that Barve's post could have vitiated the political environment in the state due to which the law and order situation could have worsened. An IT engineer by profession, the accused had uploaded a post which said that the NCP chief will meet the fate of Narendra Dabholkar, who was killed in 2013. He was arrested from Pune.

The investigation, so far, hasn't found Barve's link to any political party, a police official said.

