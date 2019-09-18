Sharad Pawar taunts Amit Shah, says never went to jail

Mumbai: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the contribution of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, for the first time the NCP chief himself replied to him at the same city where Shah made this remark.

“I have done good and bad things but I never went to the jail,” Pawar taunted Shah while speaking at Solapur.

After facing major shocks of desertions of senior and powerful leaders of NCP due to poaching by BJP and Shiv Sena, Pawar has started visiting key districts of the state. The tour is seen as an exercise to rebuild confidence and morale of NCP cadre.

Amit Shah while speaking at Solapur on September 1 at Mahajanadesh Yatra, had targetted Pawar and questioned his contribution in welfare of farmers.

“Sharad Pawar should call a press conference and give the details of how much financial help he had given so far to Maharashtra,” Shah had said. Pawar replied Shah in his own style.

“Some people have questioned what Sharad Pawar has done? I want to tell them, Sharad Pawar has never been in jail for his actions. Those who were in jail are now asking what I have done,” Pawar snubbing the union home minister.

He also said he waived off Rs 71,000 crore loan of the farmers when he was the union agriculture minister in the then UPA government at the Centre.