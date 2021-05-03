Sharad Pawar sees league of regional parties against BJP

Mumbai: The NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has already congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, has dropped sufficient hints to mobilise all regional parties against the BJP. NCP sources reiterated that he will make all efforts to bring together regional parties against BJP especially when Congress has become weak and struggling to show its presence at the national level.

On Sunday, BJP in-charge of West Bengal Kailas Vijayvargiya claimed that Pawar played a lead role to unite all parties against the BJP to help Mamata.

A senior NCP minister told Free Press Journal, "Our party president is currently recovering from three surgeries but he is keeping an eye on ongoing political developments and also on the coronavirus pandemic. He enjoys a pan India stature and seniority and also an ability to bring everybody together. He has a personal rapport with almost all regional party heads and also with the national party chiefs.’’ He recalled that Pawar had urged Congress and Communist parties to rally behind Mamata but they chose to fight against her.

‘’Pawar after his recovery is expected to start virtual dialogue with the regional party leaders and later start meeting them after the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is receded. Our party president has time and again made it clear that he will take initiative to mobilise these parties against BJP on key issues ahead of the next general elections,’’ another minister said.

He further noted that Pawar believes that no one is untouchable in politics and, therefore, has access to practically every party.