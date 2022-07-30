Sharad Pawar says 'not an astrologer to predict govt’s survival...'

As PM Modi makes big announcement on repealing farm laws, Sharad Pawar congratulates farmers | PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was not an astrologer to predict the government’s survival, but claimed that his party was prepared for elections. Pawar said the government should provide immediate relief to people affected by heavy rains and floods.

"We are keeping a close vigil onthemanner in whichthe government is running. Our role is to understand the shortcomings and mistakes in the functioning of the government and to take the stand so that the political structure built by us will not bedisturbedat all,’’ he added.

Pawar, who landed at Nashik to attend party meetings, said thatthe Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister instead of making announcements should visit the affected areas by taking lessons from leader of opposition Ajit Pawar who is in the Vidarbha region reviewing the damage caused by natural fury.

He taunted CM Eknath Shinde for his three-day tour for felicitations and not to visit the heavy rains and floods affected areas. Pawar said he was worried over the Supreme Court order asking the State Election Commission to conduct elections to 92 nagar parishads and 4 nagar panchayats in the absence of OBC quota