Sharad Pawar rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after abdomen pain; endoscopy & surgery on March 31

Mumbai: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was hospitalised in Mumbai a day ahead of his scheduled surgery after he complained of abdominal pain. The 80-year-old former Union minister was to undergo an endoscopy and a surgery on March 31.

“Attention please, our party president Sharad Pawar Saaheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he again complained of pain in the abdomen, he is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today,” NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted on Tuesday.

Pawar had been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and needed surgery, his party had said on Monday. Malik said the NCP chief had suffered pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening and had undergone a check-up, following which the doctors found gallstones. “He is on blood-thinning medication which has now been stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on March 31, 2021 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence, all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” Malik had earlier said.

Pawar’s hospitalisation coincides with a major crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government because of the widening rift among the ruling partners Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. It also comes at a time when the BJP has stepped up its attack against the government on a number of issues including corruption, handling of the Covid-19 crisis and law and order.

Meanwhile, Pawar continued to receive messages across for his speedy recovery. Former Union home minister Sushulkumar Shinde, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress chief Nana Patole and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar were among those who wished him well.