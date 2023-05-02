Sharad Pawar resignation: NCP workers, leaders tear up, protest after party chief steps down

Sharad Pawar resignation: NCP workers, leaders tear up, protest after senior politician announced resignation | Twitter screengrab

Mumbai: The political corrdiors in Maharashtra have received a huge jolt as Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.

His announcement at the launch of his authobiography in Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan centre came as a shock to everyone including the party leaders and supporters who broke down and erupted in slogans asking him to take his resignation back. NCP workers staged a flash protest outside YB Chavan Centre in the city.

Thane supporters stage sit-in

The NCP workers in Thane have gone on hunger strike and have said they will not call it off until Sharad Pawar takes his resignation back. The emotional workers held prints of his photos and they sloganeered, "Sharad Pawar aage badho, hum tumhare saath hai [We swear our alleigance to you],"

Meanwhile, another NCP worker wailed and urged the senior leader to not quit. The man was very distraught and those sitting beside him had to get up from their seats and console him.

NCP leaders cry their hearts out

"We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil

NCP leader Jayant Patil also broke down and said, "Not just for Maharashtra Politics, it is imporant that he [Sharad Pawar] holds his position." He was being consoled by a visibly upset Anil Deshmukh.

Sharad Pawar resignation

Sharad Pawar who has been chief of the party since its foundation in 1999 has held the position. He at the launch of his autobiography on May 2 announced his resignation.

The 82-year-old has been in the politics for six decades and said that he wanted to take a step back but assured he will not step away from politics or social work.

Ajit Pawar defends Sharad Pawar

Pawar however aggressively defended senior Pawar's decision and also asked workers to not urge him to take his decision back. He said the party will work like Congress.

He said, "Whoever is the next leader, we will support him. The new president will work under guidance of Sharad Pawar. It is similar to how we pass on the baton to the younger generations. Usually, he has consulted everyone before taking a decision. The decision of his resignation has come as a shock to all of us."

"Sharad Pawar will stay the 'family' [NCP] head. Sometimes decision has to be taken considering the sensitivity of the time."

