Sharad Pawar praises German Consulate over safe travel of passengers

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday praised the German Consulate here for supporting safe air travel of stranded passengers from Mumbai to the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Union minister also said that Maharashtra attracts 44 per cent of the German investments in India and added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state will further endeavour to take this relationship ahead. Pawar made the comments on Twitter after meeting Consul General of Germany Jurgen Morhard here.