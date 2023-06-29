Sharad Pawar Played A 'Double Game': Mungantiwar

File Photo

Senior BJP leader and minister for cultural affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar too, has pointedfingers at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar while supporting DCM Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that Pawar played a ‘double game’ with the BJP. Mungantiwar said that the portfolio allocation and guardian ministers too, were finalized with the NCP when Fadnavis formed the government with Ajit Pawar.

Pawar's double game

“It is true that Sharad Pawar played a double game with us. The alliance between the BJP and the NCP was finalized. Pawar saheb had even approved the portfolio allocation and further the districts with guardian ministers too. But, he backed off after that,” Mungantiwar said while interacting with the media. “Whatever Devendraji said in the interview is absolutely true. It also corroborates with Pawar’s political history,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an interview with a television channel on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar was on board with a BJP-NCP government in 2019 with Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy; but the senior Pawar backed off 3-4 days before the unprecedented early morning swearing-in on November 23.

NCP targets Fadnavis

Meanwhile, targeting Fadnavis over his claims, the NCP on Thursday accused him of trying to garner publicity by “misusing” the NCP president's name to outshine CM Eknath Shinde.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a statement dismissed Fadnavis’ claim saying that Fadnavis has been subdued by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and hence he is trying to garner publicity by misusing Sharad Pawar’s name.