Sharad Pawar objects to Governor bypassing CM on COVID 19 instructions

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, took a strong objection against instructions issued by Governor directly to the bureaucracy for the implementation of coronavirus containment plan. Instead, he said that he should have routed it through the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to avoid co-ordination obstacles.
In his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCP chief said, ‘’It is heard that in some states the instructions are being issued by Honorable Governor directly to the bureaucracy. Though Hon. Governor has the authority to do so, the instructions have to be routed through Hon Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary’s office in order to avoid multiple power centers and administrative hindrances.’’ His obvious reference was Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding parallel meetings with the state administration and giving them directives.
Further, Pawar suggested that in the event of any catastrophe, media and social media should play a more proactive role. Social media should avoid actions that can lead to spreading hatred among communities.
‘’The global Covid-19 epidemic is a long-term battle. This will have an impact on global and Indian economy. It will be necessary to take appropriate steps to stimulate economic growth once again, for which the central government should start planning from now on,’’ adviced Pawar.
Pawar made a strong case for some drastic measures to be taken to mitigate the financial crisis. ‘’In that view, the non-plan expenditure will have to be curtailed. The central government has proposed to construct a new Parliament House. This plan should also be reconsidered or it could be postponed after examining the priorities,’’ said the NCP chief.
Pawar also shared his worries on the Rabbi crop. ‘’ The farmers are facing problems right from the stocking to selling of vegetables and fruit products. Agriculture sector has been severely damaged. The central government should take steps to provide immediate relief to the farmers and those dependent on agriculture,’’ the NCP Chief noted.
Pawar called upon the centre to look at how the state government's income will increase. States have not yet received their share of GST. It should be transferred immediately to the states, he urged.
On the plight of migrants, Pawar said many people are in trouble because of having to leave for home due to the closure of businesses. For such people, NGOs and the government are providing food and shelter. However, the central government should also support such efforts.
‘’Food should also be available to those who do not have Aadhaar card or ration card. Since the food security law is implemented in this country, the central government should ensure that nobody starves in this country,’’ said Pawar.
Pawar also proposed partial lifting of the lockdown. ‘’You should also consider a possibility of selective lock down, without compromising health and people's livelihood,’’ reiterated Pawar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)