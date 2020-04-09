Sharad Pawar objects to Governor bypassing CM on COVID 19 instructions

‘’The global Covid-19 epidemic is a long-term battle. This will have an impact on global and Indian economy. It will be necessary to take appropriate steps to stimulate economic growth once again, for which the central government should start planning from now on,’’ adviced Pawar.

Pawar made a strong case for some drastic measures to be taken to mitigate the financial crisis. ‘’In that view, the non-plan expenditure will have to be curtailed. The central government has proposed to construct a new Parliament House. This plan should also be reconsidered or it could be postponed after examining the priorities,’’ said the NCP chief.

Pawar also shared his worries on the Rabbi crop. ‘’ The farmers are facing problems right from the stocking to selling of vegetables and fruit products. Agriculture sector has been severely damaged. The central government should take steps to provide immediate relief to the farmers and those dependent on agriculture,’’ the NCP Chief noted.

Pawar called upon the centre to look at how the state government's income will increase. States have not yet received their share of GST. It should be transferred immediately to the states, he urged.

On the plight of migrants, Pawar said many people are in trouble because of having to leave for home due to the closure of businesses. For such people, NGOs and the government are providing food and shelter. However, the central government should also support such efforts.

‘’Food should also be available to those who do not have Aadhaar card or ration card. Since the food security law is implemented in this country, the central government should ensure that nobody starves in this country,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar also proposed partial lifting of the lockdown. ‘’You should also consider a possibility of selective lock down, without compromising health and people's livelihood,’’ reiterated Pawar.