Sharad Pawar hints he is on same page as CM Uddhav

Mumbai: With the BJP hell bent on exposing the fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) by launching a state wide agitation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hinted that they were on the same page, declaring that Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence are completely two different cases.

On the other hand, State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat took potshots at the BJP and the Centre, saying the tearing hurry with which the case was handed over to the NIA was a matter of "doubts and concern".

The trio sent out a clear message to the BJP that ''all is well'' in the two and a half month old MVA government and there is no threat to its survival. They also reminded their critics that the three parties have agreed on a Common Minimum Programme, and for now, focusing on it to steer Maharashtra is more important.

Thackeray declared that he will not hand over the probe in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case to the Centre after his government transferred the Elgar Parishad case to the National Information Agency (NIA). ''Elgar and Koregaon-Bhima are two separate topics. The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Koregaon-Bhima and I will not give it to the Centre.

I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers," Thackeray tweeted.

His tweet came a day after the NCP demanded a parallel inquiry by forming a special investigation team, under Section 10 of the NIA Act, to look into the arrests of activists by Pune police in the Elgar case.

On the other hand, Pawar claimed that Fadnavis

government had misused police machinery in the Elgar Parishad case.

