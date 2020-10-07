Sharad Pawar denies having a scheduled meeting with Eknath Khadse

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday clarified there was no meeting scheduled with veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse. Neither there was any inquiry from Khadse for the meeting.

Pawar’s statement comes at a time when talks were rife that Khadse, who is firing salvo against BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is expected to leave his party to join NCP. Further, Khadse had reportedly held a series of meetings with the NCP leaders from his home district Jalgaon for migrating to the party led by Pawar.

However, Pawar said, “There was no planned meeting with Eknath Khadse. No such request has been made from him. I am going to Delhi tomorrow.’’

On his part, Khadse also put to rest speculation over his move to join NCP. ‘’I have come to Mumbai for medical examination and there is no substance in the news about me migrating to NCP,’’ he noted.

Khadse, the former revenue minister, was sidelined by the BJP after he was made to resign from the post following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal near Pune in 2016. Earlier, there were rumors that he would join Congress.