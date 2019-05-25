Sharad Pawar continues to disbelieve EVMs, despite daughter’s win

Mumbai: Even after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar won the Lok Sabha from Baramati, he continues to disbelieve EVMs. He has yet again said the polls can be rigged through EVMs.

“We should accept people’s verdict. However people continue to be distrustful of the EVM outcome. It is not the first time that a party has won with such majority. Congress too has, but at that time nobody showed distrust in the entire election process as its being shown now,” said Pawar.

Pawar had recently declared, if his daughter Sule were to lose he said it was due to tampered or faulty EVM. He said, some people in Hyderabad and Gujarat had shown him how the EVM could be tampered.

However, even though Sule won the elections, Pawar continues to have no faith in EVM. He said, however this time, people lack trust due to the way the Election Commission conducted itself. People began to distrust the leadership of the country, this has never happened before. Speaking about the performance of Nationalist Congress Party, he said at the outset he had said he would not contest.

Moreover, he had communicated the feelings of the workers in Madha. Speaking of Parth losing from Maval, Pawar said, “It was not possible to win that seat. We gave ticket to Parth to try and win a seat which we never expected. But we have now made a strong base.”

Pawar said they have still not assessed the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi impact on their performance. We will be assessing their role seriously. Pawar said there is a difference between LS and Assembly elections. “In these elections people have voted for Modi, the issues at state level are way different,” said Pawar. Paward admitted nobody expected Modi to get such a majority.