Sharad Pawar asks family not to worry

Mumbai: After a very action-packed day on Friday, by late evening, the Nationalist Congress Party leader and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, had tendered his resignation as a legislator.

Following this announcement, his phone remained switched off until Saturday morning. Since Ajit could not be contacted by phone, his family grew concerned. Pawar returned to his bungalow, Silver Oak, after noon on Saturday and met the family. Ajit Pawar was also present at this family gathering.

The NCP chief said, "Ajit will speak to his confidantes and colleagues before making a final decision and announce his decision to the media later in the day. I will not speak any more on this subject. I urge the media to get the information directly from Ajit." Initially, Ajit was to hold a press conference at the official residence of Dhananjay Munde, who is the leader of the opposition in the legislative council. However, since the model code of conduct is in effect, the venue of the conference had to be shifted to the YB Chavan Centre.