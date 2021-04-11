Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, to undergo gallbladder surgery tomorrow

Sharad Pawar was recently discharged from the hospital after the doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder.

“Sharad Pawar saheb was discharged from hospital today (April 3). He is in good health and is recuperating at home,’’ said Malik. “Sharad Pawar saheb was checked upon by a team of doctors and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gallbladder will be performed," he had earlier tweeted.

Pawar had complained of abdominal pain on Sunday (March 28), following which he was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check-up. He was scheduled to undergo surgery at the hospital on Wednesday due to a problem in his gallbladder. However, Pawar got admitted a day earlier due to severe pain and was operated on.

"Our party president Sharad Pawarsaheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” Malik had tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the Minister had said.