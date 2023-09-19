Shantaram Gavankar School Triumphs In U-17 Girls Raigad District Throwball Championship

FPJ

In a thrilling competition, Pro. Shantaram Gavankar School from Matheran emerged victorious in the U-17 Girls Raigad District Throwball Championship, held at the Ramsheth Thakur Public School Complex this past Sunday. Their hard-fought victory came as they narrowly defeated David High School from Alibaug. Rapali Shingade, Patricia Rodriguez, Aliza Chipade, and Jagruti Zore showcased their exceptional talents, contributing significantly to Gavankar School's success.

This prestigious event was organized by the Maharashtra State Sports Council, showcasing the dedication and passion for sports in the region. As a result of their impressive win, Pro. Gavankar School will proudly represent Raigad District in the upcoming Konkan Division competition scheduled to take place at the same venue in the first week of October.

Seven teams

The competition promises to be fierce, with seven teams from various districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Mumbai Suburban, set to compete for the coveted title.

Pro. Gavankar School's Principal, Kalpana Patil, expressed her admiration for the girls' outstanding performance in the final match, emphasizing the significant role played by their dedicated coach, Sunil Shinde. The event's successful organization was credited to the hard work and efforts of Ms. Manisha Mankar and Vilas More. This thrilling victory has not only brought honor to Pro. Shantaram Gavankar School but also highlighted the immense talent and potential of young athletes in the Raigad district.

