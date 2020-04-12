'Shameful': Twitter reacts after patients from KEM Hospital sleep under Hindmata flyover

While the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising in Mumbai, amidst all this, reports are doing rounds saying BMC has shifted around 50 to 60 patients from KEM Hospital under the Hindmata flyover.
According to reports, OPD patients and their relatives were allegedly shifted under the Hindmata Flyover to avoid overcrowding inside the KEM Hospital. Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai and have come here for treatment.
After video of patients sleeping under the bridge, went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the civic body and state government for their apathy. One user said, "This is the most shameful act by @mybmc and @CMOMaharashtra." Another user questioned, "What! Why aren't schools, colleges and other places used?"
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Maharashtra recorded 134 new Covid-19 positive cases with Mumbai alone reporting 113 cases, taking the state total to 1,895 cases.
Central Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, continued to be a problem area with 15 new cases with the total touching 43. There have been at least four deaths in Dharavi, as the police, civic, and health authorities worked overtime to implement lockdown in the 2.25 sq km area housing nearly 800,000 people.
Among the 15 new cases in this slum pocket are 9 contacts of a victim who succumbed to Covid-19 earlier and now the authorities have taken up a full-scale investigation of the high risk category. The adjacent Dadar area, a mix of middle and upper-middle class with a few posh pockets, also notched 13 new cases since last night, causing fresh concerns.
