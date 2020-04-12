'Shameful': Twitter reacts after patients from KEM Hospital sleep under Hindmata flyover

According to reports, OPD patients and their relatives were allegedly shifted under the Hindmata Flyover to avoid overcrowding inside the KEM Hospital. Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai and have come here for treatment.

After video of patients sleeping under the bridge, went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the civic body and state government for their apathy. One user said, "This is the most shameful act by @mybmc and @CMOMaharashtra." Another user questioned, "What! Why aren't schools, colleges and other places used?"

Here’s what netizens had to say: