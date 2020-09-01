‘Shameful slander campaign’: Priti Gandhi slams Mumbai's ‘Walk of Shame’ targeting Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

On August 15, Tyler took to Instagram and wrote, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."

Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.

In an interview with Vice, Tyler said, "To muzzle the voice of dissent, several students and activists are constantly being targeted and thrown in jail even amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The idea behind this initiative is to connect people, by calling out the shameless public figures in the most non-violent way."