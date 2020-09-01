‘Shameful slander campaign’: Priti Gandhi slams Mumbai's ‘Walk of Shame’ targeting Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

A street artist from Mumbai who goes by the name Tyler, recently came up with a 'Walk of Shame' edition inspired by The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The one in Hollywood includes a five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars in Los Angeles to honour personalities from music, film, and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry.
Tyler’s version, however commenced on Independence Day 2020, featured several eminent personalities. These include Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami to name a few.
While some lauded the artist’s freedom of expression, National In-charge of Social Media - BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi slammed the act on Twitter.
She wrote, “This is the lowest it can get!! A shameful slander campaign is being run on the streets of Mumbai against private citizens on public property!! Use as much PR machinery as you want, you can't suppress the unified voice of the people!! Shame is on YOU!!”
On August 15, Tyler took to Instagram and wrote, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."
Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.
In an interview with Vice, Tyler said, "To muzzle the voice of dissent, several students and activists are constantly being targeted and thrown in jail even amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The idea behind this initiative is to connect people, by calling out the shameless public figures in the most non-violent way."
