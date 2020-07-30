'Shame on Mumbai Police' trends as netizens question 'delay of justice' in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Senior advocate Vikas Singh, on Wednesday said that Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that “somebody in Mumbai police was helping her.”

Meanwhile, responding to increasing demands for the CBI enquiry in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said, "Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."

On Thursday, 'Shame on Mumbai Police' became one of the top trends on Twitter as netizens slammed them, alleging that they were 'trying to save the culprits' of Sushant SIngh Rajput. From sharing pictures of Salman Khan during the investigation of 2002 hit-and-run case to their pictures with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Twitterati panned the Mumbai Police for 'delaying justice'

A user wrote, "All signs indicate that it's Murder and as influential people are involved,the Mumbai Police are investigating without transparency, keeping private meetings,not taking important statements in the case,& not inquiring the ones that are involved!"