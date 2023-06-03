Shall meet Amit Shah with all my grievances soon : Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde | Photo by ANI

Mumbai: BJP leader Pankaja Munde is not happy with the party and has said that she shall soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah with all her grievances. She made the announcement while speaking at Gopinath Munde's death anniversary meeting at Parli in Beed. Earlier in the day she also met NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

'Amit Shah is my leader'

"My leader is Amit Shah. I've sought his time. I shall soon meet him with all my grievances. I will ask him as to what I should do, because my father is not here to advise me. I've found the person who deserves to be my leader. I will speak to him," Munde said.

She also explained why she is unhappy. After having lost the assembly election in 2019, Munde wasn't considered for any post of public representative. She was inducted as National Secretary of the party and given charge of Madhya Pradesh. "In the past four years probably two dozen people became MLAs and MPs. If I'm considered unfit for that, people are bound to discuss it. I haven't initiated it, because I have firm faith," she said expressing her unhappiness.

Clearly wanting to mask her disappointment, Munde asked, "Look at my face. Do I look sad?"

"My father was a stalwart. I shall expect anything only from anyone taller than him. How can I expect something from anyone lesser? I only expect from you. Trust me," Munde appealed to her supporters.

While making clear her stand, Munde said, "I'm in politics only for the sake of the people and not for the sake of my family. By people I don't mean those who are around me or meet me everyday. By people I mean the last man who looks up at me with expectation. I may not be able to see him, but I see where his welfare is. I shall take a stand for that person and be firm even if it is different from the people I'm working with. This is what I've inherited from my father."

Gopinath Munde always stood up for the downtrodden

While explaining Gopinath Munde's stand she said, "Gopinath Munde always stood for the betterment of the downtrodden. He was the person who supported the demand for Maratha quota. But, he also said that the OBC quota shouldn't be disturbed."

"Stand needs to be taken for society. People who decide their stand upon who likes what may get some posts, but won't become leaders. I too didn't get anything easily. I lost from Parli," she said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day her cousin and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had said that she should exercise restraint while expressing herself. Another NCP leader and ex BJP minister Eknath Khadse too met her in the morning. Both the leaders had a discussion for about 40 minutes. "He came here as a friend of my father. There were no political discussions. Today is an emotional day for me," Munde said while reacting about the meeting.