Shaina NC Presents UNESCO Award for Byculla Railway Station Restoration to Union Railways Minister

A grand event took place in New Delhi where Shaina NC, accompanied by other representatives from the NGO 'I Love Mumbai,' presented the prestigious UNESCO Award for the restoration of the historic Byculla Railway Station to Union Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Byculla Railway Station, an architectural gem with a history spanning 169 years, holds immense cultural significance as one of India's oldest living railway stations. Acknowledging its architectural heritage and cultural importance, the UNESCO Asia Pacific Cultural Heritage award was announced a few months ago. On Monday, the award was officially received by Shaina NC and later handed over to the Railway Minister.

Enhancing commuting experience of Mumbaikars

The restoration project, meticulously executed with dedication and commitment by the NGO 'I Love Mumbai,' was conceived as a tribute to the vibrant city of Mumbai and aimed at enhancing the commuting experience for its residents. Led by Shaina NC, the team collaborated with eminent heritage conservation architect Abha Lambah and the visionary Minal Bajaj of Bajaj Foundation to realize this ambitious project.

Speaking at the event, Shaina NC expressed her gratitude and joy for receiving the prestigious award, while also acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved in the restoration initiative. She emphasized that the success of the Byculla Railway Station project could serve as a model for similar heritage restoration endeavors across the country.

According to Shaina NC, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw graciously accepted the UNESCO Award and commended the efforts of 'I Love Mumbai,' Abha Lambah, and Minal Bajaj for their invaluable contributions to preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

