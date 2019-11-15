Sex trade thrives in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Exactly four years after local residents had launched an agitation against the immoral activities, the premises in and around the east side of Bhayandar railway station has once again turned into a notorious address of sex workers for carrying out their nefarious activities.

From afternoon till the wee hours, the entire area, especially the stretch of Balaram Patil road that leads to the local vegetable market, is swarmed by prostitutes and their pimps who can be seen accosting and negotiating with potential customers.

Due to a lukewarm police action, the immoral activities have gained momentum posing intense harassment to people, especially women are mistaken for sex workers.