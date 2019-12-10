Sewing machine scam in MBMC comes into focus

Bhayandar: Always in the news, mostly for the wrong reasons, skeletons keep tumbling out of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) closet at regular intervals.

Shiv Sena corporator Kusum Gupta dropped a bombshell by alleging a scam in the purchase of sewing machines by the BJP-led women and child welfare committee (WCWC).

To make women financially self-reliant, the committee had given a nod to purchase 170 sewing machines. The tender procurement process was followed, but surprisingly, these automatic sewing machines, which are available in the retail market for Rs 6,800 (per unit), were purchased in bulk at the rate of Rs 11,600 (per unit).

“Interestingly, the finalised purchase price is much higher than the printed maximum retail price,” charged Kusum Gupta, who also submitted evidence to prove her point.