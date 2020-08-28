Seven held as gambling den busted in Mulund

Mulund Police arrested seven people for engaging in gambling activities on Wednesday night and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act. Police said among those arrested was an externed criminal and a total of Rs 1.45 lakh were seized from them during the raid.

According to police sources, it was learnt through informers that a gambling activity was underway. Acting on this tip-off, a police team raided the spot in a chawl at Gandhi Nagar in Mulund (W), they found the accused in action. At around 9pm, police arrested the accused who were identified as Vanita Thakur, Jayshree Ghume, Rakesh Malkar, Vikas Tribhuvan, Ganesh Bajantri, Rakesh Magde and Amit Pawar.

Police said, Ganesh Bajantri was earlier externed by Mumbai Police but had entered the city limits without prior permission. Official said, they also seized cash worth Rs 1,45,600 along with 52 cards of a deck and an iron sword. While police booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Gambling Act and Arms Act.