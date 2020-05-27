Sessions court principal judge suggests courts work at 25% capacity from June 1

25 per cent of the courts in the main Fort and Dindoshi branch of the Sessions court can start working in a phased rotational manner from June 1, is one of the suggestions by the principal judge, Sessions court made to the Bombay High Court.

Mahendra W. Chandwani, principal judge of the City Civil and Sessions Court made these suggestions as they were called for by the High Court from all district courts recently for planning for opening up of judicial work post June 1.

Presently, only nine courts function at the main Fort branch and two at Dindoshi.

25 per cent would mean 15 of the 59 courts in the main Fort branch and four out of 16 courts in the Dindoshi Branch. These can be started on weekly rotation-wise with minimum staff, the suggestion said. For this, it said however, that the government would have to lift the ceiling of five per cent of the staff only working. Judge Chandwani has proposed the administrative departments function with a ‘skeletal 25% staff’.

As part of preventive measures, the principal judge has proposed regular sanitisation of courts, departments and court premises, restricted entry and fewer entry-exit gates as also provision of sanitizers, temperature guns and presence of adequate police personnel to control crowd at the premises. Wearing of mask should be made compulsory, with no entry without mask, as per the suggestions.

Other proposals were of staff to make immediate declaration if they find themselves experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Further, that filing of case will be allowed through an appointment by email and to avoid entry of filers, arrangement would be made outside the court for filing purpose.

Arrangement should be made outside for vehicles and no vehicles would be allowed inside the court premises, as per the proposal. Judge Chandwani also recommended a Webinar for court staff who will be attending duties to make them aware about preventive measures to be taken.