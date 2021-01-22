Serum Institute Fire: Not Covishield, Manjari incident will impact BCG, Rota vaccine production

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Excise and Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune and met its Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday, a day after a major fire broke out at Manjari Plant, which claimed the lives of five people.

Earlier today, the forensic team visited the site to collect samples for investigation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also set to visit the site today.

A fire had broken out at SII's Manjari plant yesterday, where six people were rescued from an under-construction building. Hours later, another fire broke out again in one of the compartments of the building at SII, in Pune.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the initial fire was caused by ongoing welding work at the site.

The SII had on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the fire incident at the company's facility at Manjari.