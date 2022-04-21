Sensitive and vulnerable areas of city have been identified: Mumbai Police on Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum on May 3, Mumbai Police on Thursday said that within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident.

The MNS has stepped up its ante against the use of loudspeakers and has revealed that it now plans to perform Maha Aarti across Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of Hindutva with great fervor from Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Remove the loudspeaker from the mosque or else Hanuman Chalisa will play. Since then, the issue of loudspeakers has heated up.

The Mumbai Police today said it is capable of handling any situation. "Sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified, 24 hours patrolling is being done," the city police added.

"Mumbai Police is capable of handling every situation, within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. Sensitive & vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified. 24 hours patrolling is being done," the city police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stating that the loudspeaker issue is more a social issue than a religious one, Raj Thackeray had said his party doesn't want peace in society to be disturbed, “but if the use of loudspeakers continues, then the Muslims will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers”.

“We do not want to end anyone's prayer, or are not even against it. We want the loudspeakers above the mosques, which are illegal. They should just remove them. And the clerics of mosques, who feel that their religion is bigger than this country and law and order, then it is not like that”, he added.

Talking about the rules for installing loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray said that the rules should be the same for all. Raj Thackeray said, “If someone takes out a political rally, then permission is required for loudspeakers, and who gives permission for azaan five times a day?”

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:29 PM IST