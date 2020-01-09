Senior Congress leader Shatrugan Sinha slams BJP IT cell, calls for peaceful march

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister, Shatrugan Sinha on Wedesday stated that the BJP IT cell has stooped to the lowest level by trolling and tarnishing Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone following her visit to the JNU.

“Deepika Padukone went to the JNU to show support to the youth of the country, who has the spine to speak against injustice. The IT cell of the BJP has stooped really low by trolling and trying to malign her image on social media,” Sinha told media.

The actor also condemned the Mumbai Police action of detaining the activists, who held continuous 48-hour-long demonstrations at the Gateway of India since Sunday evening.

He stated by raising the issue of a girl flashing a 'Free Kashmir' placard, the BJP is trying to distract the people from the real motive behind the protest.

“The BJP is only speaking about the 'Free Kashmir' issue, while they are reluctant to admit their goons attacked the JNU students,” he added.

Alongside Sinha, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former BJP leader and union minister Yashwant Sinha were also present at the media briefing.

Sinha said a peaceful rally will be taken out from the Gateway on January 9, demanding the Centre to rollback the CAA. The rally will be flagged off by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and will reach New Delhi via Pune, Surat, Sabarmati, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh within a span of 21 days.

“The march will start from Gateway and will reach Delhi within 21 days. The government has 21 days, if they don't roll back the CAA within this time, we will take a legal recourse against the Centre,” said Sinha.

In the peaceful rally, Sinha mentioned, questions will be raised on the economic slowdown and inflation the country has been faced with.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the aim is to send a message across that the ongoing atmosphere of hate and fear needs to end. “Since the CAA has been passed, hate and fear have engulfed the country. We want to send the message in a peaceful manner that this fear needs to end,” stated Chavan.