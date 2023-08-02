'Send Them To Aurangzeb If...': Nitesh Rane's Statement In Maharashtra Assembly Causes Uproar

MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

During a state legislative assembly session on Wednesday, Nitesh Rane made a controversial statement, saying, "Send them to Aurangzeb if they love him so much in the state of Shivaji Maharaj." This remark was part of his calling attention motion on incidents of praising Aurangzeb in Maharashtra over the past few months.

Rane expressed concern over what he perceived as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the atmosphere in Maharashtra. He stressed the need for strict action against those perpetrating such actions and called for the externalization of individuals promoting riots and violence. Additionally, he demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The statement drew strong objections from Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh, leading to an uproar in the assembly. Several members raised their voices in protest, questioning how anyone could express pride in Aurangzeb in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened, assuring Rane and other members that the issue was being thoroughly investigated by different agencies. He emphasized the need to ascertain if there was a deeper motive behind these incidents. Fadnavis acknowledged that timely action could have prevented the escalation of the situation and assured strict actions against such cases.

In response to Rane's motion, Fadnavis revealed that by the end of June, a total of 25 cases had been filed regarding the glorification of Aurangzeb and related matters. When Abu Azmi questioned why no action was taken against Adv Prakash Ambedkar for visiting Aurangzeb's tomb near Aurangabad, Fadnavis clarified that the cases were filed for spreading communal hatred in society. He had personally spoken to Adv Ambedkar, urging him not to engage in activities glorifying Aurangzeb and inciting communal tension, emphasising that merely visiting the tomb was not a crime, but praising Aurangzeb was considered one.

Fadnavis underscored the historical context, stating that Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally tortured and killed by Aurangzeb, which is why praising Aurangzeb is considered a serious offense.