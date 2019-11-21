Sena's decision to ally completely constitutional

On Friday, Free Press Journal’s City Editor Neeta Kolhatkar discarded the notion that the Sena was somehow participating in a cardinal sin by allying with the Congress and NCP.

She said during a news debate that one has to make adjustments in alliances in politics.

She pointed out that the BJP had a long history of allying with parties whose ideologies were diametric opposites.

She pointed out that Sena’s move was completely constitutional, and we the citizens of India follow that Constitution.

She also added that no political party had officially called the alliance a Shiv alliance, and if there was an alliance in place, people should accept it.

The Shiv Sena is currently working to form the Maharashtra government with the Congress and NCP.

Reportedly former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan also said that a decision will be taken on Friday on the architecture of alliance for the government. The Congress will also announce the Common Minimum Programme as well as the power-sharing formula.