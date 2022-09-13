Sena vs Sena Dadar clash: Police to record statements of everyone involved in the clash; no summons issued yet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, left, and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray | File

In the Dadar clash that occurred between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s factions where Dadar's MLA Sada Sarvankar had allegedly openly fired, the police will record statements from everyone involved as part of the investigation. Subsequently, the licensed pistol that was allegedly used for firing and an empty cartridge found on the police station premises will be sent to the forensic lab for examinations, confirmed the police.

“It is not a summon, but we will be calling everyone involved in the clash to record their statements, it will be part of the investigation,” said senior police inspector Mahesh Mugutrao, Dadar police station.

According to the police, a total of 25 to 30 people were involved in the clash, part of riots that belong to the Shinde and Thackeray factions. They confirmed that there are two FIRs in total. The first is by Santosh Telvane from the Shinde faction that states that several unknown people had attacked them, including the MLA and his son, who had 'swords, chopper and bamboo sticks' in their possession.

The second FIR is against Sarvankar, his son, and a couple more people, a suo motu registered by the police for firing a bullet on the Dadar police station premises."For this case, we have acquired closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from all adjoining areas. After examining the footage and getting the forensic lab report, we will further decide what can be done. As of now, everything is in progress," said an officer of the Dadar police station.

The FIRs are under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly prosecuting common object), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under the Arms Act (alleged firing incident)

One of the sections included robbery after Telvane mentioned to police that his gold chain worth Rs. 2.60 lakh was missing and he alleged that it was robbed by the mob during the clash. However, to this, the police clarified saying, “The missing gold chain was found from where it was lost. Nobody had robbed it; it just had gone missing. So, the robbery is no longer part of the FIR.”