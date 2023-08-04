Sena (UBT) Money-Minded, Demanded ₹50 Cr Back: CM Shinde | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena demanded from him Rs50 crore which the undivided party had collected through donations.

The CM, when asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT), without naming Uddhav Thackeray, said they are money-minded. "They had been calling us 50 khoke and blaming us for being after money. But, they had written to the bank to get Rs50 crore from the bank account after the EC decided to grant the party name and the symbol to us. This shows what they are really after. They are after money while we stand for Balasaheb's thoughts," Shinde said.

Opposition was in complete disarray: Shinde

The CM, while addressing a press conference at the end of the session, said that the opposition was in complete disarray.

"The opposition was in complete disarray. They had lost confidence. This was evident during the discussion on the last week proposal moved by them. We are in complete majority. We are about 220. Yet we didn't take the wrong benefit of that. We treat the opposition with dignity," CM Shinde said.

The 13-day monsoon session was a success. Nearly 27 bills were placed of which 17 got nod from both the houses. Supplementary demands of over Rs41,000 crore too were cleared by both the houses. Both the houses ran for over 8 hours every day. There were no adjournments. The opposition too didn't get a chance to boycott the business. They managed walkouts 3-4 times, Shinde added. DCM Ajit Pawar and minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil too were with him.

Pawar said that he will start reviewing every department in order to come up with ways to increase the revenue of the state.