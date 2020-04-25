Sena takes a jibe at Raj Thackeray after MNS chief suggests to reopen wine shops amid lockdown

The Shiv Sena on Saturday took a dig at MNS president Raj Thackeray over his demand to restart wine shops in Maharashtra to boost revenues, and sought to know whether he was really concerned about the state's treasury.

It said that Raj Thackeray should know that due to the lockdown not just the wine shops, but even the liquor factories are shut.

"You don't get revenue just by starting the shops. The government gets revenue in the form of excise and sales tax when a distributor purchases the product from the factories.

In order to start these units, workers are required. Besides, if the shops re-open, no social distancing will be followed," the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Raj Thackeray, in a letter to the Chief Minister's Officer (CMO) on Thursday, had said that allowing wine shops to remain open does not mean trying to cater to the needs of alcohol consumers, but to ensure revenue inflow during difficult times.