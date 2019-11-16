Sena not to attend NDA meeting

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which is holding talks with the Congress and NCP for government formation in Maharashtra, said on Saturday that it would not attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that formal severance of ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was now only a formality.

The Sena also accused the BJP of having intentions to indulge in "horse-trading" in the state, which is under President's rule since November 12.

"I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra...our minister resigning from the Central government," Raut said.

Asked if only a formal announcement of the Sena walking out of the NDA remains to be made, Raut said, "You can say that. There is no problem with saying that".