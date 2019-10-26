Sena needs to approach us for any alternatives: Congress MLA

Mumbai: Congress MLA from Brahmapuri Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said Congress is ready to play the role of the opposition in Maharashtra but for any alternate arrangements, Shiv Sena has to approach them first.

“Congress is ready to do the opposition’s job, but if there is any alternative to be discussed, Sena must approach us,” said Wadettiwar.

This came hours after Shiv Sena MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Abdul Sattar stated, their party may resort to other options if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t give written declaration to honour the 50:50 power sharing formula and split the chief minister’s position for two-and-half years each.

He further said, Congress is ready to carry on it’s discussion with their high command if Shiv Sena shows interest in forming any coalition.

“BJP has the upper hand in the alliance with the Sena. Now it’s upto Sena to decide whether they want a CM for a full term or a term of two-and-half years” He added.

When asked, whether a Sena candidate will be given the post of CM if it forms an alliance with the Congress, Wadettiwar stated Congress will take a call on the matter only after speaking with the high command.