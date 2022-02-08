Sena MP Sanjay Raut writes to VP M Venkaiah Naidu over 'abuse of power by law enforcement agencies'

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the "misuse/ abuse of power by law enforcement agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies against Members of Parliament, their relatives, friends, acquaintances, etc."

In his letter, Raut also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "systematically targeting" Shiv Sena leaders and the people close to them using the law enforcement agencies ever since the two parties parted ways in Maharashtra.

"Ever since I started my political career about three decades ago I was associated with Shiv Sena, a political party which is sharing power in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP. My political party Shiv Sena had coalition with the BJP for more than twenty-five years and both these partes even formed government in the state of Maharashtra. However, on account of some ideological differences, we parted ways not very long ago. Ever since Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP in the state of Maharashtra we find Shiv Sena MPs/ leaders being systematically targeted by using law enforcing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate being let loose against us and in the process. Enforcement Directorate personnel are leaving no stone unturned to intimidate/harass our legislators, MPs, political leaders as wet as their relatives, friends and acquaintances," the letter read.

Raut, in his letter to the VP, added that the investigating agencies are not only used by the ruling party to harass and intimidate leaders of other political parties but they are also being used for toppling democratically elected governments. "This is certainly not a healthy sign for any country where democracy prevails," he said.

Read the full letter here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:44 PM IST