Priyanka Chaturvedi demands probe into social media platforms 'used to spread lies, hate and destabilise govts'

Mumbai: A day after Mumbai Police exposed fake TRP scam, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in separate letters to Union Minister of Home Amit Shah and Union Minister of Law and Justice, Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged to initiate a free, fair and bipartisan investigation into the misuse of social media platforms to spread lies and hate, and to destabilise governments as well as undermine constitutional institutions. She has made a strong case for formulation of appropriate guidelines that hold social media companies accountable.

Chaturvedi said that in context of the suicide of an actor in Mumbai, numerous media accounts were used to spread conspiracy theories and cast aspersions on the efficiency of the Mumbai Police. Their investigation has found that on the social media platforms over 80,000 fake and illegitimate accounts were created with the specific intent to malign the Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police especially at a time when all efforts were directed to battle COVID. These fake bots create obstacles in the police’s work by subverting their authority and demoralising the personnel during such trying times.

Chaturvedi referred to the study by University of Michigan on how the conspiracy narrative was pushed around suicide of an actor in Mumbai. ‘’This study shows us how government authority can be destroyed, undermined and destabilised through a malicious social media campaign on these unchecked social media platforms,’’ she said.