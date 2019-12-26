Sena MP claims letter indicating his pro-CAA stance is fake

Mumbai: Shiv Sena member of Parliament from Hingoli Hemant Patil said that a letter pledging his support to the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which is currently being circulated, is fake.

Patil's response came a day after media reports claimed the Sena MP had written to the administration in support of the CAA and the need for its implementation in his constituency.

On Thursday, Patil said another letter written by him for a different purpose was being misused to tarnish his image.

“I have not written such a letter. A letter issued by me for railway reservations has been manipulated for misuse,” said Patil.

Shiv Sena supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha but staged a walkout during the voting on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The party supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later stated, his party's stand on the matter was conditional.

Earlier this week, the collector's office at Hingoli received a letter pledging Patil's support to the CAA. The letter also expressed regret for not attending a pro-CAA rally held in his constituency. Furthermore, photos of the letter were widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media, giving rise to speculation.

“I have lodged official complaint to the police and also seeked legal help. I am sure the culprit will be found soon,” added Patil.

Also, earlier on Tuesday Sena MLA from Aurangabad's Kalamnuri was present at a pro CAA rally.