Sena leader Deepak Maheshwari booked for sexual harassment

Mumbai: Deepak Maheshwari, a leader of Shiv Sena's transport wing, was booked for harassing and threatening a woman on Friday. A case was registered at the RCF police station in Chembur. According to the complainant, Maheshwari had allegedly expressed his feelings towards the 34-year-old woman, to which she declined. Following the rejection, however, Maheshwari continued to harass her by calling and messaging to initiate a personal relationship. When the woman did not reciprocate to his feelings, he threatened her with life. Police said the arrest is likely to be made by late Saturday evening.

The 34-year-old complainant, who is a party worker at the transport wing of Shiv Sena, knew Maheshwari for over three years. On May 28, the woman, a resident of Chembur, visited Maheshwari's office to discuss few issues related to the city. At that time, the lady was alone in the office with Maheshwari. Police said that during the discussion, Maheshwari allegedly confessed of having romantic feelings for her. Moreover, he also expressed a desire to initiate a personal relationship, besides a professional one. The lady was shocked and left his office in dismay.

Later, she fell ill and stopped coming to the party office, simply to avoid Maheshwari. A few days later, he called her and made an indecent proposal, to which the she flatly refused. Enraged by the refusal, Maheshwari hurled abuses and threatened to kill her if she denied his proposal. Thus, her health further deteriorated, while the harassment continued. On Friday, she approached the RCF police station at Chembur and registered a complaint against Maheshwari.

RCF police has booked the Sena transport wing leader under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for using assault or criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (section 354A), stalking (section 354D), using word, gesture or act to insult a woman's modesty (section 509), criminal intimidation (section 506(2)) and intentional insult (section 504). Sopan Nighot, a senior inspector of RCF police station said that arrests are likely to be made as the investigation is underway.